Burgess issues message to Town fans after red card

Match reaction

Cameron Burgess flings himself into a challenge on the Shrewsbury keeper and earns himself a red card at Shrewsbury. - Credit: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town defender Cameron Burgess has apologised for getting sent off in yesterday's 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury Town.

The Blues were 1-0 up and cruising, courtesy of James Norwood's early strike, before Burgess was sent off with 15 minutes to go.

Having already picked up a yellow card, the big defender lunged in on home keeper Marko Marosi, studs up, trying to block a clearance. While he didn't make much contact, it was deemed serious enough for him to get his marching orders.

Less than ten minutes later, Shaun Whalley grabbed a spectacular equaliser for the Shrews, and Town had to settle for a point.

Writing on Twitter today, Burgess said: "A genuine attempt to block any GK’s clearance but a bad decision gave the referee a decision to make.

"No excuses on my part and I apologise to everyone associated with the club."

A genuine attempt to block any GK’s clearance but a bad decision gave the referee a decision to make. No excuses on my part and I appologise to everyone associated with the club — Cameron Burgess (@CamBurgess95) April 10, 2022



