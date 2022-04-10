Match reaction
Burgess issues message to Town fans after red card
- Credit: PAGEPIX LTD
Ipswich Town defender Cameron Burgess has apologised for getting sent off in yesterday's 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury Town.
The Blues were 1-0 up and cruising, courtesy of James Norwood's early strike, before Burgess was sent off with 15 minutes to go.
Having already picked up a yellow card, the big defender lunged in on home keeper Marko Marosi, studs up, trying to block a clearance. While he didn't make much contact, it was deemed serious enough for him to get his marching orders.
Less than ten minutes later, Shaun Whalley grabbed a spectacular equaliser for the Shrews, and Town had to settle for a point.
Writing on Twitter today, Burgess said: "A genuine attempt to block any GK’s clearance but a bad decision gave the referee a decision to make.
"No excuses on my part and I apologise to everyone associated with the club."