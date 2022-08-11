'We're a better team than we were' - Burgess backs Blues to bounce back

Match Coverage

Defender Cameron Burgess says Ipswich Town are a better team than they were last year - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town defender Cameron Burgess insists the Blues are better than they were last year, despite another early cup exit - and they plan on proving it this Saturday.

Kieran McKenna's men have enjoyed a positive start in their League One campaign, taking four points from their opening two fixtures.

But, just as last year, they exited the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle at the hands of a League Two side, slumping to a 1-0 defeat to Colchester United at Portman Road on Tuesday night.

The Blues now have a run of three league clashes in the space of a week, starting with the visit of promotion rivals MK Dons this weekend.

And Burgess, who was the only member of the side which beat Forest Green Rovers last Saturday to keep his place in the cup defeat, says Town simply have to bounce back.

Of the Dons match, he explained: "It's on us to show that we're a better team than we were last year - I think we all in the building believe that, and it's a good chance to go and show that to the fans and everybody outside that we are that better team and we're ready to go one step better this season.

"I think just building on what we had, we've had a good pre-season together, new players in the building, that belief (is there) and just knowing that our way of playing and the players we've got is definitely going to work.

"It's just implementing it now, putting the last pieces of the puzzle together and making it three points on Saturday."

Asked if he was confident the Blues will be in the promotion mix this season, Burgess replied: "Yeah, we're quietly confident.

"If we implement our style and play the way we can, we can do well this season - and that's the aim, there's no shying away from it, we have to do well.

"With the squad we've got and the training and hard work that we put in, there's no shying away from it. We've got to put it right on the pitch and do things well."

He added: "We're pleased with how it's started (in the league). We've got another opportunity to go again on Saturday and hopefully we can put another three points on the board.

"It's a positive start so far in the league, so long may that continue."