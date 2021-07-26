'He's a proper footballer... hopefully he can stay around us' - praise for Town teenager Humphreys

Published: 5:01 PM July 26, 2021

Ipswich Town coach Ian Craney believes teenage midfielder Cameron Humphreys can force his way into the Blues’ senior set-up this summer.

The youngster, part of Town Under 18s’ FA Youth Cup run last season, started Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace and certainly didn’t look out of place as he deputised for injury absentees Lee Evans and Jon Nolan.

Humphreys could be involved again at Colchester tomorrow night and, while pushing for regular first-team football is likely to be too big a stretch this season, Craney believes the 17-year-old is capable of being part of the senior squad.

“All the young lads who have trained with us for the last couple of weeks, none of them have looked out of place,” Craney said.

Cameron Humphreys in action against Crystal Palace. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

“The gaffer has given them game time and they deserve that.

“Cameron is a proper footballer who has picked up the shape straight away. Fingers crossed he can keep climbing and be a part of the squad this year.

“If he plays like he did today he has a great chance (of being involved) so it’s great to see young lads with the attitude like Cameron has got.

“Hopefully he can stay around us.”

Craney arrived at Portman Road this summer, having previously worked with manager Paul Cook at Wigan, and is enjoying his start to life in Suffolk.

ITFC coach Ian Craney. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

“I’m loving it and can’t wait to get going now,” said Craney, who is living with fellow coach Francis Jeffers.

“It was great to play in front of crowd and none of us can wait for the season to start now. The fans make football so, when you see them in the crowd, you’re happy.

“For me I want to bring some enthusiasm. I love being out on the grass every day and being around the lads.”

On the friendly at Colchester, Craney added: “It’ll likely be similar to today and then next weekend (against Millwall) is one to treat like the first game of the season.”