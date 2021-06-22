Town set to learn Carabao Cup and Papa John's Trophy opponents
- Credit: EFL
The EFL have confirmed draw dates for the opening stages of the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy.
Ipswich Town’s League One fixtures will be revealed at 9am on Thursday morning and, later that day, the Blues will learn their opponents in the opening stages of two cup competitions.
The Carabao Cup draw will be made at 3.40pm on Sky Sports, with 70 of the 72 sides drawn into 35 first round ties.
The competition is split into Northern and Southern sections, with Ipswich potentially facing EFL newcomers Sutton United following their promotion from the National League.
First round ties are scheduled to take place week-beginning August 9, though teams could mutually agree to play their game on dates between July 31 and August 4.
The group stage draw for the Papa John’s Trophy will be made at 4.30pm, again on Sky Sports.
As in previous years, the 48 League One and League Two clubs will be placed into regionalised groups prior to the draw, before one of 16 Category One academy teams is drawn into each of those groups on draw day.
Norwich City are not entering an Under 21 team into this season’s competition.
Academy teams: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds United, Liverpool, Leicester, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, Wolves