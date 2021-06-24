News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Ipswich drawn at home in Carabao Cup first round

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 3:49 PM June 24, 2021    Updated: 4:11 PM June 24, 2021
Ipswich Town are in Carabao Cup action today. Picture: PA

The draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup has been made - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town have been drawn at home to Newport County n the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The League Two side, managed by Michael Flynn, lost out in the play-offs last season and will be expected to mount another promotion challenge when the new season begins.

This year's ties will likely be played week-beginning August 9, though clubs could play their game the previous week should they agree.

The Blues exited at the hands of Fulham last season, having beaten Bristol Rovers 3-0 in the opening round.

The draw comes on the day the Blues learned their League One fixture list for 2021/22, with a home game against Morecambe first up.

Carabao Cup first round draw

Northern section: Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town; Derby County v Salford City; Hartlepool United v Crewe Alexandra; Shrewsbury Town v Lincoln City; Mansfield Town v Preston North End; Port Vale v Sunderland; Sheffield United v Carlisle United; Blackpool v Middlesbrough; Harrogate Town v Rochdale; Stoke City v Fleetwood Town; Walsall v Doncaster Rovers; Oldham Athletic v Tranmere Rovers; Rotherham United v Accrington Stanley; Barrow v Scunthorpe United; Hull City v Wigan Athletic; Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley; Nottingham Forest v Bradford City; Blackburn Rovers v Morecambe 

Southern section: Cambridge United v Swindon Town; Exeter City v Wycombe Wanderers; Crawley Town v Gillingham; Burton Albion v Oxford United; Coventry City v Northampton Town; Ipswich Town v Newport County; Forest Green v Bristol City; Reading v Swansea; Cardiff City v Sutton United; Bournemouth v MK Dons; Bristol Rovers v Cheltenham Town; Peterborough United v Plymouth Argyle; Leyton Orient v Queens Park Rangers; Stevenage v Luton Town; Millwall v Portsmouth; Birmingham City v Colchester United; Charlton Athletic v AFC Wimbledon 

Most Read

  1. 1 Six senior players - including Downes - will start pre-season with Under-23s
  2. 2 Town show Jacobs interest but injury holds up potential deal
  3. 3 Ipswich Town's 2021/22 League One fixtures revealed as Blues start at home
  1. 4 'We're working tirelessly... I'm hopeful of new signings fairly shortly' - Town CEO Ashton on transfers
  2. 5 Man arrested after more than 80 vehicles checked on day of action
  3. 6 New beginnings, old faces and a return home - what to look for on 'fixtures day'
  4. 7 Tattoo studio owner fined after refusing to close in lockdown
  5. 8 Ipswich to face army of familiar faces as Town draw U's in EFL Trophy
  6. 9 A&E under pressure as patient levels return to pre-pandemic levels
  7. 10 Man in 50s dies following crash on Suffolk border
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ormiston Academy Sudbury posted videos to say goodbye to Year 11 and Year 13 students

Video

Suffolk school goes viral after teachers post TikTok dance

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Darren Bent has been openly critical of former Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert

Football

'He nearly ruined my club' - Bent on former Ipswich boss Lambert

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The A12 at Wangford has been closed in both firections due to a serious gas leak. Picture: Sarah Luc

A12

Man in 40s dies following A12 crash

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
EADT ESSEXTraffic chaos on the A12 after an accident at Marks Tey.Pic: Clifford Hicks30/

A12 | Updated

A12 re-opens after man seriously hurt in two-car crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus