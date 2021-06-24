Ipswich drawn at home in Carabao Cup first round
- Credit: PA
Ipswich Town have been drawn at home to Newport County n the first round of the Carabao Cup.
The League Two side, managed by Michael Flynn, lost out in the play-offs last season and will be expected to mount another promotion challenge when the new season begins.
This year's ties will likely be played week-beginning August 9, though clubs could play their game the previous week should they agree.
The Blues exited at the hands of Fulham last season, having beaten Bristol Rovers 3-0 in the opening round.
The draw comes on the day the Blues learned their League One fixture list for 2021/22, with a home game against Morecambe first up.
Carabao Cup first round draw
Northern section: Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town; Derby County v Salford City; Hartlepool United v Crewe Alexandra; Shrewsbury Town v Lincoln City; Mansfield Town v Preston North End; Port Vale v Sunderland; Sheffield United v Carlisle United; Blackpool v Middlesbrough; Harrogate Town v Rochdale; Stoke City v Fleetwood Town; Walsall v Doncaster Rovers; Oldham Athletic v Tranmere Rovers; Rotherham United v Accrington Stanley; Barrow v Scunthorpe United; Hull City v Wigan Athletic; Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley; Nottingham Forest v Bradford City; Blackburn Rovers v Morecambe
Southern section: Cambridge United v Swindon Town; Exeter City v Wycombe Wanderers; Crawley Town v Gillingham; Burton Albion v Oxford United; Coventry City v Northampton Town; Ipswich Town v Newport County; Forest Green v Bristol City; Reading v Swansea; Cardiff City v Sutton United; Bournemouth v MK Dons; Bristol Rovers v Cheltenham Town; Peterborough United v Plymouth Argyle; Leyton Orient v Queens Park Rangers; Stevenage v Luton Town; Millwall v Portsmouth; Birmingham City v Colchester United; Charlton Athletic v AFC Wimbledon
