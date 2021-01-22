'I want to get smiles back on faces' - McCarthy's Cardiff appointment confirmed

Published: 9:06 PM January 22, 2021

Mick McCarthy’s return to management has been confirmed after he was unveiled as the new manager of Cardiff City.

The former Ipswich boss, who was out of work after a brief stint with APOEL Nicosia came to an end earlier this month, replaces Neil Harris following his sacking this week.

McCarthy arrives in South Wales with the Bluebirds 15th in the Championship, initially on a deal until the end of the season.

He will, once again, be assisted by Terry Connor.

"I'm delighted to be here," McCarthy told the Cardiff club website. "I'm thrilled by the opportunity.

You may also want to watch:

"I want to get the Club back to winning games and I want to get smiles back on the players' faces. If we do that, then we'll get smiles back on the fans.

"We've got a good squad of players and I'm looking forward to getting down to work."

McCarthy, who left Ipswich in the summer of 2018 before spending two years as Republic of Ireland boss, will be reunited with Kieffer Moore in South Wales. The former Town boss brought the striker to Suffolk in 2017, for a fee of £20,000 from Forest Green Rovers.



