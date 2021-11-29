'I've got more stuff in my locker' - Celina on his Crewe stunner

Bersant Celina believes his stunning goal against Crewe is the best of his career to date - and he's still got a few more tricks up his sleeve.

The 25-year-old lit up Portman Road with a stunning strike just before half-time, sublimely bringing a long ball out of the sky before expertly chipping the goalkeeper for one of the best strikes the famous stadium has seen in many a year.

It was the 27th goal of his club career and his 12th during an Ipswich career which has seen him net a string of quality strikes, but the attacker sees this most recent one as his best.

He also believes he’s got a few more tricks up his sleeve.

Bersant Celina chips in the ball to take Town into a 2-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“I think this was my best so far,” he said. “But I know I’ve got some more stuff in my locker.

“I’ve worked on this many times before. When you’re a kid you always try stuff like that so it’s good to see it come off in a game and with a win.

“It was a good first touch then a split-second decision to shoot. Thankfully it went in. I just felt like the keeper was off his line.,

“I knew as soon as it left my boot that it was going in. It was the first time I’ve scored at this end (South Stand) and that was on my mind because I’ve never scored at Portman Road in the first half of games.”

Dave Richards is beaten by Bersant Celina as Town take a 2-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Celina’s goal ultimately proved to be Ipswich’s winner on an afternoon where chances went begging before the Blues closed the contest out during what was a slightly nervy finish.

“It was an important goal but I think we should have scored more,” Celina said. “It’s an important three points, though and we’ll take that.

“In the end it’s all about the result. Winning the game is the most important thing, but fair play to Crewe because they made it difficult for us in the second half.

“We were unlucky with a few. Macca (Macauley Bonne) had some great chances he would normally have scored and Kyle (Edwards) had a big chance. On another day they would score because we see them do it in training every day.”

Bersant Celina celebrates his goal just before the break with a lift from teammate Sone Aluko. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

The result saw the Blues return to winning ways after successive league defeats at Sunderland and then at home to Rotherham. Celina knows much greater levels of consistency are required, though.

“We need to try and win more than three games in a row,” he said.

“Our goal is to try and win three, four and more than that.

“I believe we can do it because of the players we have. Even in some games we lost, like at Sunderland, we were the better team.

“When it all comes together, we’ll start winning games. We’ll see what happens.”

Bersant Celina celebrate his wonder goal just before half-time. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Next up is a break from League One action, with Town hosting Arsenal’s Under 21s in the Papa John’s Trophy on Wednesday before a weekend visit of Barrow in the second round of the FA Cup.

Manager Paul Cook has regularly made changes in the Trophy and may consider the same for Barrow’s visit, given a first-choice Ipswich side failed to make it past Oldham in their first staging of their FA Cup tie earlier this month.

Celina wants to be involved.

“I always want to play, even if it’s against an Under 18 team or some Under 21s, I want to play,” he said.

“I understand that others need a chance as well, because we need everyone fit and ready and others deserve to play.

“But hopefully I can play a part.”

Town players celebrate with Bersant Celina. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com



