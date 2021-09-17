Town face 'red tape' wait over Celina

Published: 9:41 AM September 17, 2021 Updated: 9:53 AM September 17, 2021

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook says Bersant Celina will make his second debut for the club at Lincoln City tomorrow as long as a 'red tape' issue is overcome.

Celina, who was a hit at Portman Road in 2017/18, returned to the Blues on transfer deadline when joining on a season-long loan from French club Dijon.

The Kosovan international forward was told to rest this summer after doctors discovered he had suffered inflammation of the heart as a result of having Covid-19.

Upon signing for Town more than a fortnight ago, he insisted he was 'happy, healthy and good to go', with several Town players having commented just how good the 25-year-old has been in training.

Asked if Celina was available at Sincil Bank tomorrow, as Ipswich search for their first elusive win of the campaign, Cook said: "I appreciate the fans' optimism around Bersant, and I understand the question, but at the minute it's difficult to give you the correct answer. We're waiting on a little bit of red tape if the truth be known. If the red tape goes well, the reality is Bersant will be on the pitch tomorrow.

"Our fans have already seen his quality. He's a big match player, a big game player, a great lad, a lad who just loves football and wants to play well for Ipswich Town Football Club. Everyone knows what the boy will bring to the team."

Quizzed on what that red tape issue was, Cook replied: "Don't ask me! I think that's Stuart's (Hayton, club secretary) department at the ground. All I can say is that's looking very, very strong. Hopefully we can have some good news."

Kyle Edwards and Scott Fraser both missed last weekend's 5-2 home loss to Bolton with what Cook would only say were minor injuries.

Asked if the attacking duo were available again, the Blues boss said: "I can't go through and debate every player. All I'll say is everyone is working so hard to get everyone fit and available."

Midfielder and likely future captain Sam Morsy still has two games of a league suspension to serve.