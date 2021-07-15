News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Town maintain Crooks interest as second Championship club bid for Rotherham man

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 11:28 AM July 15, 2021    Updated: 11:33 AM July 15, 2021
Ipswich Town are likely to bid again for Rotherham's Matt Crooks

Matt Crooks is a prime Ipswich Town transfer target this summer - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town face increasing competition for Rotherham’s Matt Crooks, with a second Championship club said to have entered the bidding war. 

The attacking midfielder has been a prime transfer target for the Blues this summer, who have lodged a series of bids and maintain a serious interest despite already adding MK Dons’ creator Scott Fraser to the squad yesterday. 

The Rotherham Advertiser report an unnamed Championship side to have made an offer of £750,000, rising to £1.25million for the 27-year-old, with another second-tier side already offering a high six-figure fee for the midfielder. 

Derby, Middlesbrough, Cardiff and Peterborough are all thought to be keen on signing Crooks, with Rotherham boss Paul Warne again insisting the player deserves a move to the Championship and that the Millers don’t want to sell to a League One rival. 

“I spoke to the Ipswich manager (Paul Cook) last week,” Warne told the Advertiser

“He candidly asked ‘What did I think?’, I candidly told him what I thought and they haven’t offered again. 

“It is not something we’re looking to do, to lose our best assets to our competitors. “I think, in fairness to the player and with no disrespect to Ipswich, if he was to leave here he would want Championship football. That’s what his ability deserves really.”  

Crooks is entering the final year of his Rotherham contract and is known to be open to a move away following the Millers’ relegation at the end of last season. 

Rotherham are said to be prepared to allow Crooks to see out the final year of his contract and bid to help them back into the Championship, but would be open to selling if their seven-figure valuation is met. 

Town have now made eight summer signings, with Fraser joining Wes Burns, Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper, Macauley Bonne, Vaclav Hladky, Matt Penney and Joe Pigott at Portman Road. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Investigation into holiday cottage advertised for £105,000 per week
  2. 2 Town closing in on Scott Fraser signing
  3. 3 Fraser is signing number eight for Town
  1. 4 Man's beloved dog stolen from hospital car park while he visited sick wife
  2. 5 Judge and Sears score for U's as Chambers and Skuse also make debuts
  3. 6 Why Town owners are demanding players 'run towards adversity'
  4. 7 Watch: Man reunited with dog after car stolen from hospital car park
  5. 8 Dog stolen from hospital car park while owner visited wife is returned
  6. 9 Suffolk holiday cottage firm bought by larger agency
  7. 10 Cook: I can't rule out playing two strikers
Ipswich Town Transfer News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fire yeoman close ipswich

Suffolk Live

Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats in Ipswich

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pigott has signed a three-year deal with Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town beat Championship clubs to complete Pigott deal

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Teddy Bishop with a first half chance at Bury Town

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Bury win trophy on penalties after pre-season draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Flynn Downes. Warming up during the break at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Bournemouth make a move for Downes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus