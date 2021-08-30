News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ipswich face competition from Championship trio for midfield target Morsy

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 2:15 PM August 30, 2021   
Ipswich Town are keen on Sam Morsy of Middlesbrough

Ipswich Town are keen on Sam Morsy of Middlesbrough - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town face competition from the Championship for midfield target Sam Morsy, according to reports in the North East.

The Blues have made a late play to bring the man who captained Paul Cook's Wigan side to Portman Road before the transfer window closes, as the Town boss searches for added muscle in midfield.

A move for Morsy is seen as an ambitious one, given the Egyptian international has been a regular for Neil Warnock's side and still has two years left on a good contract at the Riverside. Furthermore, reports on Teesside suggest Sheffield United, Luton Town and Preston North End are all keen should the 29-year-old become available and that the player himself is keen to staying and fighting for his place.

Middlesbrough's Sam Morsy (left) and Bristol City's Adrian Mariappa battle for the ball during the S

Sam Morsy (left) has been in and out the Middlesbrough side so far this season. - Credit: PA

Boro's willingness to sanction a departure may be linked to whether or not they are able to source a replacement, with James Lea Siliki of Rennes said to be a leading target. There is a suggestion Morsy could potentially be used to free up funds to complete further deals, with Warnock after a left-sided defender and further attacking options.

Morsy, who also played under Cook at Chesterfield, has started three of Middlesbrough's five Championship games so far but was shown a red card in Saturday's draw with Blackburn. The Championship side are appealing, though.

The pairing of Lee Evans and Rekeem Harper have started all five of Town's League One games this season, with Tom Carroll next in line and Jon Nolan still out injured.


Ipswich Town Transfer News
Football
Ipswich News

