'I need to consistently hit these levels' - Chaplin on his excellent scoring form

Conor Chaplin is keen to maintain his excellent form in front of goal throughout the 2022/23 season.

The 25-year-old tops the League One scoring charts on five, having finally been awarded both Ipswich goals from their 2-0 win at Accrington Stanley last time out.

Chaplin scored 11 goals in his debut Ipswich season and will no doubt be thinking bigger this time around, especially given how well he’s started in 2022/23.

“It's a good start and it's similar to the team,” he said of his goal-scoring efforts so far.

Conor Chaplin celebrates the second Ipswich goal at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“It's a good start, that's all it is because if I finished on five at the end of the season, I would be raging.

“So I need to make sure that I consistently hit those levels, consistently get in the box, consistently be a goal threat and that's something I'm really focused on, helping the team in that way.”

McKenna is getting the best out of Chaplin, with the attacker making himself one of the Ipswich boss’s key players, both during the second half of last season and at the start of this.

“He's the best I've ever worked with without a shadow of a doubt,” Chaplin said of his manager.

“I can't speak highly enough about, number one, the level of detail he goes into during the week for every position. But even in training - it's the most I've ever enjoyed training.

“The intensity is so high, the competition is so high and every drill is so thought out for the way we play and the opposition we've got coming up.

“There's so much to learn from him in terms of a coaching head, but as a player, it's just so enjoyable. He's a joy to work with every week because I can't speak any higher about how much of an impact he's had on everyone.”

McKenna’s first 10 months on management has seen the Northern Irishman present himself as calm, thoughtful and insightful during media interviews and discussions with supporters.

“That's exactly how he is,” Chaplin said. “I don't think there's anything in front of the camera or that the fans see that's any different to how he is.

"Obviously, when he needs to be, he's got other sides to it as well, which other people wouldn't see. But I think in terms of the way he is, and not just training but the way he is around the training ground as well, it's such a good place to be and that comes right from the top.

"He is so hands-on. He has an involvement in everything, takes training every day and is backed by a good coaching staff as well.

“It's obviously a big job for him at Ipswich, his first job, but he's top.”