'It's a real sickener... we're absolutely gutted' - Chaplin on Oxford draw

Match reaction

Conor Chaplin and his Ipswich Town team-mates were left ‘sickened’ by the manner of their draw at Oxford.

The Blues looked to have sewn up victory thanks to Bersant Celina’s goal on 70 minutes, only for Luke McNally to head home the equaliser in the fifth minute of time added on.

It was a cruel blow following an excellent display.

“It’s a real sickener and there’s not many other ways to describe it,” Chaplin said.

“I thought we were brilliant in the second half. Conditions played a part today for both sides in both halves, with teams struggling in the wind. I thought they were better in the first half and we were much better in the second.

“We’re absolutely gutted.”

Oxford’s equaliser was just the second goal Ipswich have conceded in their last 10 matches.

Conor Chaplin after the equaliser late in injury time at Oxford. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“I don’t think we’ve looked like conceding for 10 or 12 games,” Chaplin said.

“We’ve been brilliant, especially defensively, and at set-pieces. I can’t remember the last time we conceded from one.

“It’s a great header and he’s got up well but we’re usually so good at defending those moments, which make it even harder to take.

“We would have been full value for the win. The fans were brilliant and deserved it and we did enough to send them away happy.

“It wasn’t to be and we are gutted.”