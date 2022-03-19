Match reaction
'It's a real sickener... we're absolutely gutted' - Chaplin on Oxford draw
- Credit: Ross Halls
Conor Chaplin and his Ipswich Town team-mates were left ‘sickened’ by the manner of their draw at Oxford.
The Blues looked to have sewn up victory thanks to Bersant Celina’s goal on 70 minutes, only for Luke McNally to head home the equaliser in the fifth minute of time added on.
It was a cruel blow following an excellent display.
“It’s a real sickener and there’s not many other ways to describe it,” Chaplin said.
“I thought we were brilliant in the second half. Conditions played a part today for both sides in both halves, with teams struggling in the wind. I thought they were better in the first half and we were much better in the second.
“We’re absolutely gutted.”
Oxford’s equaliser was just the second goal Ipswich have conceded in their last 10 matches.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Town concede in stoppage time in Oxford draw
- 2 Man in 60s dies after hang gliding accident in mid Suffolk
- 3 'Food worth shouting about' - east Suffolk pub relaunches takeaway menu
- 4 Revealed: Full list of influential leaders named in this year's Suffolk 100
- 5 Four men who kidnapped victim in van jailed
- 6 Wedding bookings boom at popular resort as £500k transformation continues
- 7 Police name 82-year-old driver who died after collision with van on A120
- 8 See inside this 'Parisian' style apartment for sale in a period townhouse
- 9 Seven miles of tailbacks on A14 after crash involving car and lorry
- 10 Stradbroke pub reopens after foodie transformation
“I don’t think we’ve looked like conceding for 10 or 12 games,” Chaplin said.
“We’ve been brilliant, especially defensively, and at set-pieces. I can’t remember the last time we conceded from one.
“It’s a great header and he’s got up well but we’re usually so good at defending those moments, which make it even harder to take.
“We would have been full value for the win. The fans were brilliant and deserved it and we did enough to send them away happy.
“It wasn’t to be and we are gutted.”