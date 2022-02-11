'Hopefully it can be special for us' - Chaplin on Town's journey under McKenna

Conor Chaplin has scored nine goals for Ipswich this season - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Conor Chaplin believes Ipswich Town’s fluid selection policy in attack can play a part in creating something ‘special’ at the club.

Manager Kieran McKenna has made at least two changes to his three-man attacking unit heading into each of the last five matches, using seven different players in the process.

Chaplin has started the last three games and insisted the honest nature of the club’s rotation can help bring the group together and ensure all of the Town players share a feeling of togetherness.

"Everyone knows their role and responsibilities but also brings their own qualities and something different to the attacking output of the team,” Chaplin said.

Conor Chaplin with an acrobatic effort on goal during the second half at Doncaster - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“Everyone knows what they are being asked to do, both in and out of possession, then it’s about individual qualities which can add to the performances and different games.

“We all want to play but if you know it (rotation) is happening a bit more then it’s not a surprise and you can get your head around it.

“It’s a good thing because it can keep everyone involves and gives everyone their part in the way the club is going and in the results. It’s important everyone’s together and that’s what the boss is creating. Hopefully it can be special for us.”

The Blues have won six of their eight matches under McKenna, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

“We kept another clean sheet on Tuesday (1-0 win at Doncaster) and that’s massive for us,” Chaplin said.

“They have come quite frequently as well, so hopefully that can continue.

“I’d say we’re tougher to beat than we have been and we’ve well-structured defensively. That goes all the way through the team.”

Next up is a trip to MK Dons for a game which will see more than 7,000 supporters travel in support of the Blues.

“These kind of games are definitely more exciting and can be headline or statement wins, but it is just three points like any other game,” Chaplin said. “It’s exactly the same outcome as when you play teams like Gillingham or Doncaster.

Conor Chaplin wheels away after scoring the only goal of the game against Gillingham - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“Everyone’s excited for it and raring to go. Hopefully it’s an exciting game with a big crowd.

“It will be great to see.”

Chaplin was this week named an ambassador for the Blues’ LGBTQ+ supporters group, Rainbow Tractors.

“I’m really proud of that because it’s something I really do believe is important for football clubs in their communities,” Chaplin said of his role with the group.

“Hopefully with that we can raise some good awareness and make sure everyone can feel comfortable coming to games.

“Fingers crossed that’s something we can push from the club’s point of view.”