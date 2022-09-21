Chaplin picks out 'best moment' from his award-winning August

News

Conor Chaplin has been rewarded for an excellent August in an Ipswich Town shirt - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town forward Conor Chaplin has been named the PFA Vertu Motors’ Fans’ Player of the Month for August.

Voted for by supporters, Chaplin beat Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United), Colby Bishop (Portsmouth), Sam Smith (Cambridge United), Jevani Brown (Exeter City) and Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers) to claim the League One award.

Town’s No.10 enjoyed an excellent August, providing the assist for Lee Evans on the opening day against Bolton before scoring three goals of his own against MK Dons, Shrewsbury and Barnsley.

Conor Chaplin celebrate giving Ipswich a 1-0 lead against Barnsley - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"I am happy with the start I have made this season," Chaplin said.

"It's just a start, though. If I finished on six goals for the season I obviously wouldn't be happy, so like the team I want to keep plugging away.

"The Barnsley moment was the best for the month. It was my nan's first ever time watching me, the first game she had come to at 86 years old. She was crying in the box watching, so that was a really nice moment. My family were up there and loved it.

"Fingers crossed there will be some individual accolades for other lads in the team this season, things like international caps and monthly awards.

“Everyone will recognise the platform we have playing for the manager and the way he sets us up, so it's important to emphasise that these awards still come from the whole team working hard for each other."

Chaplin’s excellent form has continued into September, with three more goals which see him top the League One scoring charts along with Collins of Bristol Rovers.