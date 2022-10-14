Chaplin secures back-to-back awards... matching City phenom Haaland

News

Conor Chaplin was presented with the PFA Vertu Motors Fans' League One Player of the Month award by Colin Hill, commercial director for the PFA - Credit: ITFC/PFA

Ipswich Town forward Conor Chaplin has once again won the League One player-of-the-month award.

Chaplin has now claimed the PFA Vertu Motors Fans' award in each of the first two months of the season, with the Blues’ No.10 coming out on top in the September vote ahead of the division’s other five nominees.

The 25-year-old played in each of Ipswich’s matches in September, scoring twice off the bench to secure three points at Accrington before netting again in the home victory over Bristol Rovers.

"It's pleasing to receive votes again and I appreciate the support," Chaplin said.

"The goals don't come from one person so it's important that the team is recognised. I've probably scored one goal that was just 'me' this season and that was the free-kick against Barnsley. All of the others come from the team working together.

"Fingers crossed I can keep contributing and helping the team. We're all looking forward to Lincoln this weekend, so we'll give it everything to put in a good performance and get three points in front of our fans."

Jevani Brown (Exeter City), Devante Cole (Barnsley), Ellis Harrison (Port Vale), Anis Mehmeti (Wycombe Wanderers) and Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) were also nominated.

Chaplin joins Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in winning his division’s award in each of the first two months of the season.