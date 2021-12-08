News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'An absolute disgrace' - Town fans furious after Charlton defeat

Mark Heath

Published: 12:48 PM December 8, 2021
Ipswich Town fans were angry after the limp 2-0 defeat at Charlton last night

Ipswich Town fans were angry after the limp 2-0 defeat at Charlton last night. Tom Bloomfield told our Gameday cameras the performance was 'an absolute disgrace' - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town fans were fuming after their side's poor display in the 2-0 defeat at Charlton last night - here's what some of them had to say...

The limp showing, in Town's first game since Paul Cook was sacked, was followed by ugly scenes as Toto Nsiala confronted some fans after the match.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton - Town's only stand-out player on the night - was then pushed by a fan who'd run onto the pitch as he tried to calm the situation.

Afterwards, interim boss John McGreal said 'emotions were running high'.

And, speaking to Ross Halls after the game, fans were certainly upset. Watch it here...

You can also watch Stuart Watson and Andy Warren's thoughts on the game here...

Charlton Athletic vs Ipswich Town
