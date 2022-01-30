Exclusive
Town considering second Charlton bid for midfielder Fraser
Ipswich Town are considering a second Charlton Athletic offer for midfielder Scott Fraser, we understand.
The Addicks have already had an offer for the Scottish midfielder turned down, but are understood to have returned with a second bid as part of a pursuit which could potentially run into tomorrow’s transfer deadline day.
The Blues are thought to be seriously considering the offer for a player who only moved to Portman Road in the summer.
Fraser has yet to feature under new manager Kieran McKenna, having struggled with injuries of late, and it remains to be seen whether he remains with the Blues past tomorrow’s 11pm deadline.
Speaking recently, McKenna said of Fraser: “The club haven’t come to me with anything concrete on that one, and those calls are directed towards the club.
“As far as I’m concerned he’s part of the planning. He’s not been able to get on the pitch during my time here so far but it’s only been five weeks or so. He’s had a little injury in that time and we’ve had games called off by Covid, too.
“I know all about Scott’s quality because I’ve watched lots of him for Burton and at MK Dons, so he’s certainly a player who has quality to impact at this level and one who can contribute if he gets the opportunity.”
Fraser has made 20 appearances for Town this season, with his only goal coming on his debut during the opening-day draw with Morecambe.