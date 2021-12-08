'I am sure they will go on a run' - Charlton boss on out-of-form Town

Charlton Athletic caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson believes Ipswich Town can find their feet and go on a run - just as his team currently are.

The Addicks have been rejuvenated since Jackson took over from Nigel Adkins in late October, winning eight of their last 12 games in all competitions to rise to 14th in the League One table.

Ipswich, by contrast, have now won just two of their last 10. It remains to be seen how many more games John McGreal will get as interim boss following Paul Cook's sacking last weekend.

Speaking after his team swept aside the Blues 2-0 at The Valley last night, Jackson said: "Ipswich are a good side with good players and a big squad so they will be disappointed with where they find themselves in the table.

"I am sure they will go on a run. They have got too many good players for that not to happen."

Alex Gilbey celebrates scoring Charlton's second late on. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

He added: “That’s probably our best performance yet – obviously I’ll have to watch it back to make that assessment properly.

“It’s hard, just after the game when the emotions are still pumping and the adrenaline is high, but we were completely dominant in the game. I was wondering how we aren’t further ahead before we get the second.

“At 1-0 you’re only a lucky deflection, a ricochet or them creating something – because they’ve got good players – away from perhaps it going 1-1.

“I’d have been really, really disappointed with that for my players because they wouldn’t have deserved it for the shift and performance they put in. I’d have been devastated for them.

“We’re improving all the time. We play to Conor (Washington)'s strengths, we know what his movement is like. Jayden (Stockley)'s physicality and Conor’s ability to run on the top line is something we could utilise even more.

“It was a great finish from Gilbs (Alex Gilbey). I’m delighted for him because he has been outstanding for me.”

Regarding whether he will be offered the job on a permanent basis, Jackson said: “It’s a question for (owner) Mr Sandgaard, isn’t it? You probably don’t believe me when I keep saying it, but we are in positive discussions.

“I’m hopeful we can get it sorted soon. Performances like that are only going to help.”











