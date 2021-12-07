News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: McGreal leads Town at Charlton as post-Cook life begins

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:45 PM December 7, 2021
John McGreal leads Ipswich Town against Charlton Athletic this evening

John McGreal leads Ipswich Town against Charlton Athletic this evening - Credit: Archant

John McGreal will lead Ipswich Town into action for the first time this evening, when the Blues take on Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

McGreal has stepped in as caretaker boss following the sacking of Paul Cook, taking charge at a time when Town sit 11th in the League One table.

The former Town defender, who is assisted by Kieron Dyer and Rene Gilmartin, has had one training session with his players ahead of tonight's game, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

He said: "Our players are professionals and they are playing for Ipswich Town so there is a pressure on them and they might feel that. They need to release the shackles, though, and give it a right go. It's the least our supporters demand and deserve - you have to work hard for the badge."

You can follow the game live with us right here.

Charlton Athletic vs Ipswich Town
Football
Ipswich News

