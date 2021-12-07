Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in Charlton loss

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 at Charlton tonight - Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

The Town keeper was the only visiting player to emerge from this game with any real credit, making a string of saves in either half to keep the Blues in the game until Charlton’s second. Saved Conor Washington’s initial effort before Sam Stockley rammed the rebound back past him for the first goal and was left completely exposed for the second. Was involved in a confrontation with supporters at the end of the game as the goalkeeper tried to calm things down as fans and Toto Nsiala exchanged words. 9

Kane Vincent-Young

Back in the side at right-back, playing under his former Colchester boss. Had a few decent runs forward but was also caught in behind on a few occasions too. Like so many, had brighter moments in the first half than he did in the second. 4

Toto Nsiala

The centre-half was beaten by Washington as Charlton moved the ball through midfield to create the opening goal, initially holding his chasing run, and then couldn’t quite get to the rebound before Stockley fired home. Headed a chance wide on the hour mark, as he met Lee Evans’ free-kick, before having some extremely difficult moments with the Charlton strikers. Was involved in a confrontation with supporters at the end of the game as he approached the away end. 3

George Edmundson

Back in the side after an Achilles problem and battled away well for much of the game, making a handful of crucial blocks to help his side. Wasn’t immune from the struggles with Stockley and Washington but made a decent fist of it. 5

Janoi Donacien

Switched to the left of defence and was caught extremely narrow at times, leaving space for Charlton to work. Was walking a tightrope after picking up a first-half yellow card and had a few more moments where he found things tough. Looks much more comfortable on the right than on the left. 3

Sam Morsy

On a night when you wanted to see Ipswich’s captain lead from the front, he wasn’t able to do so. Morsy and the rest of his midfield were overrun in the opening period, struggling to get a handle on the game and losing key battles. That continued in the second as they lost out time and time again. Much better was needed and he couldn't deliver it. As captain, he's judged by higher standards. 2

Lee Evans

The game seemed to pass the Welshman by in the early stages but he grew into the contest a little as it went on, having a header over and a shot blocked before the half was out. He and Morsy struggled to get on top, though, and couldn’t provide a platform for them to play from. 3

Scott Fraser

Started as the more advanced of the Ipswich central midfielders and, in the initial stages saw plenty of the ball and looked the most likely to make things happen as he connected with others. But he faded as the contest went on, along with the rest of the team, before being replaced just after the hour mark. 4

Sone Aluko

Started on the right flank and had a few probing runs forward but couldn’t use the ball as well as we have seen him do previously. Struggled to make an impact in the second period before being replaced. 4

Kyle Edwards

Saw plenty of the ball early on and attacked his man, producing some decent balls into the box but some poor ones as well. Was a willing runner but had little opportunity to make an impact after the break. He faded before he was replaced. 4

Macauley Bonne

The striker, in such hot form at the start of this season, is becoming an increasingly isolated figure in games. There’s always a desire to work hard but, once again, was not in a position to produce anything of quality. Town's lack of ability to bring their striker into the game is a real issue. 3

Joe Pigott (for Fraser, 64)

On for the final half hour alongside Bonne and battled away against the club he began his career with. Like Bonne, though, had little opportunity to make anything happen in dangerous areas. 4

Conor Chaplin (for Aluko, 69)

The second man off the bench hustled around but, despite the effort, brought little quality. 4

Cameron Humphreys (for Edwards, 83)

More minutes for the youngster after impressing from the bench against Barrow on Saturday. n/a