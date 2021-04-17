Blues ratings: How Town players performed in the draw at Charlton

Published: 3:14 PM April 17, 2021 Updated: 3:37 PM April 17, 2021

Ipswich Town drew 0-0 at Charlton today. MIKE BACON gives his ratings on how Town's players performed





Thomas Holy

A real mixed bag for the Town keeper. He made some decent point-blank saves, but dropped one catch in the first half and flapped at a couple in the second 5

Kane Vincent-Young

How good it was to see KVY back in the starting line-up and although he had a quiet first half, he came more into it in the second. The main thing will be him getting through another 90 minutes with no reaction 6

Teddy Bishop leaps over a challenge at Charlton Athletic - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Mark McGuinness

Another player back in the starting line-up and the young Irishman was another who had a composed game. He is happy with the ball at his feet and he wins more than his fair share of headers as well. A solid performance 6

Luke Woolfenden

Another young centre half who is comfortable with the ball at his feet, Woolfenden showed good pace as well, chasing and blocking two crosses in the first half. He can feel pleased with his performance 6

Kane Vincent-Young shoots during the second half at Charlton Athletic - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Stephen Ward

Ward had an impressive first-half especially, bombing up and down the Town left. And he continued that way in the second half, before being subbed off in place of Myles Kenlock 7

Gwion Edwards

Edwards had some good moments and showed good pace at times. But he couldn't get in behind the Charlton defence that often 5

Teddy Bishop

Playing in the No.10 role which is clearly his best position, Bishop was not just making some decent runs but picking up the ball in the opposition half and making runs. Subbed off in the second half, but showed in the first what he is capable of. 6

Gwion Edwards shoots during the second half at Charlton Athletic - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Flynn Downes

A rather subdued game for Downes as he sat in the defensive midfield role. In saying that he didn't do much wrong and was a reliable man as cover when Dozzell and Bishop went forward 6

Andre Dozzell

As usual Dozzell was seeing plenty of the ball and although he was booked, it was for tracking back 40 yards to halt a Charlton attack. Dozzell showed plenty of aggression and he retains that ability to find that killer pass. These type of performances on a consistent level is what he needs 7

Keanan Bennetts

Didn't really get into the game, showed a few good touches but it wasn't a surprise that he was replaced in the second half 5

James Norwood

An injury in the 24th minute saw the Town striker off, which was a shame as he had started well. n/a

Substitutes

Kayden Jackson (sub for Norwood)

Made some good runs into good areas and was always available. But as Town faded a bit in the second half, so the service dried up for him 6

Armando Dobra (sub for Bennetts)

The Town youngster always gives it his all and he set up Edwards for a good chance just moments after coming on 6

Myles Kenlock (sub for Ward) and Freddie Sears (sub for Bishop)

Both players had 20 minutes which didn't allow them to change the game drastically











