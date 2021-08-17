News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Burgess set for debut as Town face Robins

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:30 PM August 17, 2021   
Cameron Burgess will make his Ipswich Town debut when the Blues face Cheltenham tonight

Ipswich Town are in League One action tonight when they travel to face Cheltenham Town - kick-off 7.45pm.

Tonight's game is the first time the two sides have met in competitive football, with the Blues facing the side who won the League Two title last season.

Manager Paul Cook is set to give a debut to new signing Cameron Burgess this evening, while fellow new boy Tom Carroll is likely to take a place on the bench.

The Blues have drawn one and lost one of their opening two League One fixtures this season and will be looking to get their campaign up and running with victory tonight.

You can follow the game live with us right here.


Cheltenham Town vs Ipswich Town
Football
Ipswich News

