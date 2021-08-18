28 images from Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Cheltenham

Gallery

Published: 5:00 AM August 18, 2021

Ipswich Town’s stuttering start to their League One season continued as the Blues let a lead slip before going down 2-1 at the hands of Cheltenham Town last night.

The visitors were ahead early through Matt Penney and should have been two up soon after, only for Macauley Bonne to miss with the goal at his mercy.

Town were made to pay as Callum Wright and then Will Boyle scored after the break, condemning the Blues to defeat.

Photographer Warren Page captured the best of the action.

