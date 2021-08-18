News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
28 images from Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Cheltenham

Andy Warren

Published: 5:00 AM August 18, 2021   
Paul Cook at Cheltenham Town before kick-off.

Paul Cook at Cheltenham Town before kick-off. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town’s stuttering start to their League One season continued as the Blues let a lead slip before going down 2-1 at the hands of Cheltenham Town last night. 

The visitors were ahead early through Matt Penney and should have been two up soon after, only for Macauley Bonne to miss with the goal at his mercy.

Town were made to pay as Callum Wright and then Will Boyle scored after the break, condemning the Blues to defeat.

Photographer Warren Page captured the best of the action.

New signing Tom Carroll warming up at Cheltenham Town.

New signing Tom Carroll warming up at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

New signing Cameron Burgess warming up at Cheltenham Town.

New signing Cameron Burgess warming up at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

New signing Tom Carroll warming up at Cheltenham Town.

New signing Tom Carroll warming up at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Town fans at Cheltenham Town before kick-off.

Town fans at Cheltenham Town before kick-off. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Town fans at Cheltenham Town before kick-off.

Town fans at Cheltenham Town before kick-off. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Paul Cook at Cheltenham Town before kick-off.

Paul Cook at Cheltenham Town before kick-off. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Paul Cook at Cheltenham Town before kick-off.

Paul Cook at Cheltenham Town before kick-off. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Evans makes a challenge at Cheltenham Town.

Evans makes a challenge at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Matt Penney scores early at Cheltenham Town.

Matt Penney scores early at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Matt Penney celebrates scoring early at Cheltenham Town.

Matt Penney celebrates scoring early at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Matt Penney celebrates scoring early at Cheltenham Town.

Matt Penney celebrates scoring early at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Macauley Bonne under pressure at Cheltenham Town.

Macauley Bonne under pressure at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Macauley Bonne gets some treatment at Cheltenham Town.

Macauley Bonne gets some treatment at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Macauley Bonne muffs a great chance at Cheltenham Town.

Macauley Bonne muffs a great chance at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Macauley Bonne muffs a great chance at Cheltenham Town.

Macauley Bonne muffs a great chance at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kyle Edwards shooting a first half chance at Cheltenham Town.

Kyle Edwards shooting a first half chance at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kyle Edwards is sent flying at Cheltenham Town.

Kyle Edwards is sent flying at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Joe Pigott with a first half chance at Cheltenham Town.

Joe Pigott with a first half chance at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kyle Edwards disappointed after losing at Cheltenham Town.

Kyle Edwards disappointed after losing at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Town players after losing at Cheltenham Town.

Town players after losing at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Home players celebrate after scoring the winning goal at Cheltenham Town.

Home players celebrate after scoring the winning goal at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Town players after conceding the losing goal at Cheltenham Town.

Town players after conceding the losing goal at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

A thumbs down from one fan after the loss at Cheltenham Town.

A thumbs down from one fan after the loss at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Lee Evans and Janoi Donacien go for the same ball at Cheltenham Town.

Lee Evans and Janoi Donacien go for the same ball at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kyle Edwards rides a challenge at Cheltenham Town.

Kyle Edwards rides a challenge at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Joe Pigott with a first half chance at Cheltenham Town.

Joe Pigott with a first half chance at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Manager Paul Cook at Cheltenham Town.

Ipswich Manager Paul Cook at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Cameron Burgess on his debut at Cheltenham Town.

Cameron Burgess on his debut at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd


Cheltenham Town vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich News

