28 images from Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Cheltenham

Ipswich Town’s stuttering start to their League One season continued as the Blues let a lead slip before going down 2-1 at the hands of Cheltenham Town last night.
The visitors were ahead early through Matt Penney and should have been two up soon after, only for Macauley Bonne to miss with the goal at his mercy.
Town were made to pay as Callum Wright and then Will Boyle scored after the break, condemning the Blues to defeat.
Photographer Warren Page captured the best of the action.
New signing Tom Carroll warming up at Cheltenham Town.
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
New signing Cameron Burgess warming up at Cheltenham Town.
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Town fans at Cheltenham Town before kick-off.
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Paul Cook at Cheltenham Town before kick-off.
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Evans makes a challenge at Cheltenham Town.
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Matt Penney scores early at Cheltenham Town.
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Matt Penney celebrates scoring early at Cheltenham Town.
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Macauley Bonne under pressure at Cheltenham Town.
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Macauley Bonne gets some treatment at Cheltenham Town.
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Macauley Bonne muffs a great chance at Cheltenham Town.
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Kyle Edwards shooting a first half chance at Cheltenham Town.
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Kyle Edwards is sent flying at Cheltenham Town.
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Joe Pigott with a first half chance at Cheltenham Town.
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Kyle Edwards disappointed after losing at Cheltenham Town.
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Town players after losing at Cheltenham Town.
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Home players celebrate after scoring the winning goal at Cheltenham Town.
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Town players after conceding the losing goal at Cheltenham Town.
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
A thumbs down from one fan after the loss at Cheltenham Town.
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Lee Evans and Janoi Donacien go for the same ball at Cheltenham Town.
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Kyle Edwards rides a challenge at Cheltenham Town.
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Ipswich Manager Paul Cook at Cheltenham Town.
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Cameron Burgess on his debut at Cheltenham Town.
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
