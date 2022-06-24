News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Cook keen on Dobra reunion

Stuart Watson

Published: 2:51 PM June 24, 2022
Armando Dobra, pictured during training with Colchester United

Armando Dobra, pictured during his loan spell with Colchester United. - Credit: Colchester United

Ex-Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook is keen to be reunited with Armando Dobra at Chesterfield, reports the Derbyshire Times.

Once seen as a hot prospect at Portman Road, the Albanian attacker saw his career stutter last season. 

Cook played him in three early season games before sanctioning a loan to Essex neighbours Colchester United. There he scored two goals in 13 starts and four appearances before fading completely out of the picture in the second half of the campaign.

The 21-year-old is now heading into the final year of his contract and doesn't appear to be part of manager Kieran McKenna's plans.

Cook returned to his former club Chesterfield in February but was unable to get them promoted back to the Football League. He has already signed one former Ipswich player in left-back Bailey Clements.

