Chirewa scores as Town U23s draw at Barnsley
Published: 2:14 PM October 12, 2021
- Credit: Ross Halls
Tawanda Chirewa scored a second half equaliser as Ipswich Town's U23s drew 1-1 at Barnsley this afternoon.
Following a goalless first half, substitute Fabio Jalo headed the Tykes in front after 71 minutes.
Blues sub Matt Ward soon went close to equalising, when rifling a low shot just wide, before Chirewa levelled things up in the 78th minute.
In a search for a winner, Zanda Siziba saw a powerful effort deflected wide and Albie Armin saw a header blocked late on.
Kieron Dyer's men remain five points off the top-two with a record of W3 D1 L2.
Town XI: Bort, Agbaje, Clements, Alexander, Armin, Baggott, Curtis, Humphreys, Morris, Chirewa, Siziba. Subs: Healy, Yengi, Ward.
