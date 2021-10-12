Chirewa scores as Town U23s draw at Barnsley

Published: 2:14 PM October 12, 2021

Tawanda Chirewa scored as Ipswich Town's U23s drew at Barnsley. - Credit: Ross Halls

Tawanda Chirewa scored a second half equaliser as Ipswich Town's U23s drew 1-1 at Barnsley this afternoon.

Following a goalless first half, substitute Fabio Jalo headed the Tykes in front after 71 minutes.

Blues sub Matt Ward soon went close to equalising, when rifling a low shot just wide, before Chirewa levelled things up in the 78th minute.

In a search for a winner, Zanda Siziba saw a powerful effort deflected wide and Albie Armin saw a header blocked late on.

Kieron Dyer's men remain five points off the top-two with a record of W3 D1 L2.

Town XI: Bort, Agbaje, Clements, Alexander, Armin, Baggott, Curtis, Humphreys, Morris, Chirewa, Siziba. Subs: Healy, Yengi, Ward.