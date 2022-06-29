Former Town striker Chopra out of retirement to join non-league club

Former Ipswich Town striker Michael Chopra has a new club for the 2022/23 season.

The forward, now 38, has agreed to play for West Allotment Celtic in the Northern League Division One, with the club based on the outskirts of his native Newcastle.

The move sees Chopra come out of retirement to join the ninth-tier side, having not been attached to a club since leaving Indian side Kerala Blasters in 2016.

The non-league club’s manager, Gary Somerville, said: “He will bring great experience and professionalism to the team and lads as well as goals.'"

Chopra, who scored 19 goals in 82 Ipswich matches during an eventful career at Portman Road, also played for Blackpool and Alloa following his move away from Suffolk in 2013.

Prior to his move to Ipswich, Chopra had become a Cardiff City icon, having scored 63 goals in 159 games for the Welsh side.