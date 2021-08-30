Video
Watch: What Walton will bring, plus latest on Celina move and more
Ipswich Town have made signing number 17 of the summer window in keeper Christian Walton - here's what our Town team make of the move, plus the latest on other deals in the pipeline.
Walton, who spent two seasons at Wigan under current Town boss Paul Cook, is likely to go straight into the starting line-up having signed on loan from Premier League Brighton for the rest of the campaign.
Mark Heath and Andy Warren discuss his arrival and what it means for Vaclav Hladky and Tomas Holy, plus bring you an update on the move to bring winger Bersant Celina back to Portman Road.
There's a look ahead to transfer deadline day tomorrow too, with the likes of Sam Morsy, Kayden Jackson and Armando Dobra all discussed.
