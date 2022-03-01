'Hopefully the goals come' - Walton backs struggling Pigott

Video

Star stopper Christian Walton has urged struggling striker Joe Pigott to take heart from the resurgence of other players on the fringes of the Ipswich Town first team.

Pigott was brought in last summer from AFC Wimbledon after a sparkling season in which he plundered 22 goals.

He was expected to be the man who would fire Town to promotion glory, but was replaced in the starting line-up by the red-hot Macauley Bonne early in the campaign and has thus far struggled to make an impact.

Joe Pigott's scored three goals in 25 games this season - Credit: Ross Halls

He's scored just three goals in 25 appearances for the Blues, and hasn't netted for 18 games. His last goal came against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy back in October.

But several players who had seemed on the outside of the team looking in for much of the season have enjoyed a resurgence in recent weeks - fellow strikers James Norwood and Kayden Jackson, plus defender Luke Woolfenden, are all firmly back in the first XI mix.

And Walton said of Pigott: "It's been difficult, it has for a few players.

"Luke Woolfenden was the same - he didn't play as much as he would have liked, and everyone knows his ability.

"Joe's the same. He puts in a great shift for the team and helps us massively.

"Hopefully the goals come for him. When you work as hard as these players do, you will get the rewards over time."

Kayden Jackson exploded back onto the first team scene after a long time on the fringes - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Of Jackson, whose return to the first team picture under new boss Kieran McKenna culminated in a sizzling one goal, two assist star turn in Town's 3-0 win over Burton, Walton added: "Everyone was delighted for him.

"He didn't really get that much game time before Christmas and that can be hard for any footballer, when you're not playing and not enjoying your football.

"But never have I seen him sulk or shy away from it, his attitude's been first class and that's why he's now in the team and doing so well- he has put in the hard work on the training pitch and impressed the new manager.

"This season he's been really unlucky not to get the game time.

"We obviously had a big signing of players in the summer so he probably fell behind with that, and it's difficult when there's competition for places and you're not getting that game time, but he's a really good player."



