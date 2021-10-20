News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Managers don't get enough credit' - Walton delighted as Town deliver big win for boss Cook at Pompey

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 6:00 AM October 20, 2021   
Christian Walton celebrates at the final whistle after the 4-0 win at Portsmouth

Christian Walton celebrates at the final whistle after the 4-0 win at Portsmouth - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Christian Walton was delighted he and his Ipswich Town team-mates were able to deliver manager Paul Cook an impressive victory on his return to Fratton Park. 

The Blues ran out comfortable 4-0 winners at Portsmouth, on a night when Cook proclaimed his side had produced ‘their most complete display’ of the campaign so far against the team he won the League Two title with back in 2017. 

Cook, who this week admitted some frustration with the scrutiny he and his side find themselves under during the opening weeks of the campaign, insisted after the game that he was pleased to have produced a performance of this calibre for the traveling Ipswich fans. 

But Walton stressed the dressing room were delighted to deliver for their manager, too. 

“He’s worked so hard since he’s been at Ipswich and things haven’t been easy,” the goalkeeper said. 

“It’s a new team and a lot of opinions so it’s not easy being a manager. I don’t think managers get enough credit, really. It’s good that he came back to his old club and got a win. 

“We sent the fans home happy and we’re buzzing for the staff and the players as well.” 

Walton has played under Cook before, spending two seasons on loan at Wigan and helping the Latics to the League One title. 

Christian Walton during the warm-up at Portsmouth

Christian Walton during the warm-up at Portsmouth - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“He’s the same bloke he was then and he hasn’t changed a bit,” Walton said of his manager. 

“I’ve played for him before and I didn’t have to think twice about coming to play for a manager who wants to play attacking football but, at the same time, keep things solid and disciplined with the back four to let our attacking players do their thing. 

“He’s so enthusiastic about the game and just wants his players to do well. The game tonight replicates what he wants and what we’re all about. 

“It’s been coming for a few weeks and we have kept building on that. 

“He’s a great manager to play for.” 

Walton believes the manner of the Blues’ victory at Fratton Park will remind their League One rivals of the threat they pose, as they continue to climb the table. 

“It’s been clear for everyone to see there has been quality in the team and we showed it tonight on the big stage at Fratton Park. 

“It sends out a bit of a statement to the rest of the league. We’ve lost one in eight and that’s a good stat and something to build on. 

“Clean sheets are what I’m supposed to do and to get one of those is really pleasing.” 


Portsmouth vs Ipswich Town
Football
Ipswich News

