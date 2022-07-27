News
'Far from an easy decision' - Ex-Town star Berra hangs up his boots
- Credit: Sarah Lucy brown
Former Ipswich Town defender Christophe Berra, a mainstay of the side which reached the Championship play-offs in the 2014/15 season, has announced his retirement.
Berra, 37, played 186 games for Town between 2013 and 2017, having arrived on a free transfer from Wolves.
He was a rock at the back, providing grit, leadership and physicality in droves, while also popping up with some notable goals too, bagging 14 in his time with Town.
He played 50 games for the Blues in their play-off season under Mick McCarthy back in 14/15, but was sent off in the second leg of their play-off semi-final with old rivals Norwich City.
He left Town for Hearts in 2017, and played briefly on loan at Dundee, before joining Raith Rovers last summer. He played 38 games for Raith last season, as they finished fifth in the Scottish Championship.
Berra told the Raith website: “This was far from an easy decision, but after thinking long and hard, together with the high standards that I set myself on a daily basis, I have decided that the time has come to hang up my boots.
"For the benefit of the team, I felt it was the right time to step aside and allow the club to bring in some new players to drive the team forward.
"I have ambitions to return to football in the months ahead but for the time being, I will enjoy some quality time with my family.
"Last but not least, a huge thanks to the players, the manager, the staff and the club, I have enjoyed every minute being in your company, on and off the pitch and I wish you all the very best going forward.
"Finally, I would like to give a special thanks to all the Rovers fans who welcomed me to their club, it has been an honour and privilege. Thank you!”
in the wake of the news, Ipswich Town tweeted: "All the best to Christophe Berra."