Town club secretary given EFL award

Andy Warren

Published: 12:16 PM June 17, 2022
Ipswich Town club secretary Stuart Hayton has won an EFL award

Ipswich Town club secretary Stuart Hayton has received a long service award from the EFL. 

He was presented with a trophy at the EFL’s summer conference last week, ahead of his 26th anniversary of working in football on October 1 this year. 

Hayton began his career in football working for hometown club Wigan during a period when the Latics lifted the FA Cup in 2013, for which he received a medal. 

From there he went on to work at Liverpool, Leeds and Cardiff City before joining Town in April 2017. 

"I was honoured to receive the EFL Long Service Award last week,” Hayton told the club website. 

"I’ve spent over a quarter of a century working in football and I have loved every single minute." 

Hayton’s career has seen him spend 10 seasons working in the Premier League and 16 within the EFL. 

Ipswich News

