Co-op ends sponsorship of Portman Road's West Stand

Published: 4:49 PM July 20, 2021

The East of England Co-op have sponsored the West Stand at Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium since 2012. That deal has now ended - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town have announced that the East of England Co-op will not be extending their sponsorship of the club's West Stand.

The company took over the sponsorship of the stand in 2012, before extending the deal again in 2015.

That ended at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, and the stand will now return to being known as the West Stand.

It's also been called the Pioneer Stand and Britannia Stand in the past.

“On behalf of the football club, I’d like to thank the East of England Co-op for their support,” Town’s director of sales, Rosie Richardson, told the Club website.

“We have had an exceptional working relationship with the East of England Co-op for more than 20 years and they are continuing to support the club in other ways and through various initiatives. Our partnership will continue.”

Doug Field, joint CEO at the East of England Co-op added: “We've been proud sponsors of the West Stand at Portman Road for almost 10 years.

“As a passionate local business it’s been fantastic to have our name on the walls of a local landmark like Portman Road.

"Although we have taken the decision not to renew our sponsorship of the stand, we're very much looking forward to continuing our work with ITFC and supporting them as the club continues to build and grow.”