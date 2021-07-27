Matchday Live: It's old vs new as Town visit Col U

Live

Published: 6:00 PM July 27, 2021

Ipswich Town are in pre-season action against Colchester United this evening - kick-off 7.45pm. You can follow the game live with us here.

In what is the penultimate pre-season game for Paul Cook's side, the Ipswich boss will be looking to get more vital minutes into his players' legs as they prepare for the start of the competitive campaign.

In opposition tonight is a team packed with players needing little introduction, due to their Ipswich Town pasts.

Chief among them are former captain and top-10 all-time appearance-maker Luke Chambers and long-serving midfielder Cole Skuse, who both signed for the U's this summer along with Freddie Sears and Alan Judge.

Also at Colchester are former Ipswich players Tommy Smith - the new Colchester captain - Frank Nouble, Dean Gerken and Tom Eastman.

You can follow the game live with us right here.