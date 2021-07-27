How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-3 draw at Colchester

Published: 10:54 PM July 27, 2021 Updated: 10:57 PM July 27, 2021

Ipswich Town drew 3-3 at Colchester United this evening. Andy Warren runs the rule over the Ipswich players.

Tomas Holy

Is the clear back-up to Vaclav Hladky but got some vital minutes in this game, on what was a difficult evening at times. Came off his line well in the first half, including one run which saw him dribble towards the halfway line to clear danger, but could have done more to deal with crosses into the box and had a few shaky moments with his feet. None more so than for Colchester’s third goal as he juggled the ball up in the air, headed it clear, only to be beaten by Alan Judge for 40 yards. The Colchester fans were on his back from that point on.

Janoi Donacien

Captain for the night, the right-back had a good evening as he defended well and skipped up and down the right flank at times, delivering a couple of decent balls. Kane Vincent-Young is the sure-fire starter, of course, but Donacien is showing himself to be solid back-up.

Luke Woolfenden

The senior partner in the middle of a defence which, in open play, largely kept U’s strikers Freddie Sears and Frank Nouble quiet. Town struggled a little at set-pieces and, while not directly at fault, the defenders will have hoped to do better. Woolfenden reads the game well and showed that here, though he was stretched on a few occasions by Colchester substitute Samson Tovide late on.

Noah Chilvers under pressure at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Corrie Ndaba

This was a big chance for the centre-half to impress, especially after the signing of George Edmundson, and he had some good tussles with Nouble, coming out on top on occasions and struggling on others. But, overall, a decent display.

Matt Penney

An hour for the former Sheffield Wednesday man this evening, who got into some good crossing positions but wasn’t able to deliver the perfect ball. Much of Colchester’s attack came down his side, though they were most dangerous from set-pieces, rather than open play. With a move for Hayden Coulson still in the works, Penney will be hoping he’s done enough to nail down a starting spot.

Rekeem Harper

Another good showing the new signing who had some excellent moments on the ball, calmly playing his way out of trouble to help his side. He’s made an excellent first impression ahead of the real stuff.

Cameron Humphreys

Another good night’s work for a young man who will be on a high at the moment. Some good moments and some to improve on, but he’s shown himself to be a player with real potential. Lee Evans was watching from the stands and is likely to come back into the side against Millwall on Saturday.

Armando Dobra goes on a mazy run at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra

The brightest Town player on the night as he took clever touches to make space for himself inside and out, to then run at his man. Had a few frustrations with the referee and had to be calmed down by former skipper Luke Chambers following a foul by Alan Judge, but continued to play and looked positive throughout. Wants to create whenever possible and won the free-kick which allowed Wes Burns to curl home the leveller.

Scott Fraser

Again, started nominally on the left side but drifted infield to try and get on the ball. He produced some good, threaded balls in search of team-mates without finding the killer one from open play, though he did supply the cross for Bonne’s goal. Looks like he’ll be an asset from set-pieces.

Macauley Bonne

The former Colchester striker started this game and looked bright throughout the opening half, supplying the ball for Pigott to score and then heading home himself to give Town their second lead. A good showing.

Joe Pigott

Produced a thumping finish to score his first goal in blue, which will do the striker the world of good. Played deep at times, making himself available to team-mates, and linked well with Bonne. Looks a likely starter.

Fraser Alexander (for Humphreys, 60)

A good half hour here for last season’s Under 18s skipper who, by all accounts, has handled the step up to the first-team squad well.

Bailey Clements (for Penney, 60)

Another to get 30 minutes, with the academy left-back looking steady without being able to get forward as often as Penney did.

James Norwood (Pigott, 68)

Took the armband once he came on and looked to cause trouble for the Colchester backline, putting himself about and playing with intensity. Not too many sights of goal but a few openings. It will be interesting whether it is he or Bonne who starts with Pigott on Saturday.

Kayden Jackson (Bonne, 68)

In from the cold and showed flashes of the pace which can make him dangerous, without getting to goal too often. He still has a real battle ahead to play himself into contention.

Wes Burns scores with a late free-kick to earn Ipswich a 3-3 draw at Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Wes Burns (for Fraser, 71)

Looked dangerous throughout his 20 minutes on the field, capping his display with an excellent free-kick to level matters for his side.

Kane Vincent-Young (for Donacien, 71)

A good 20 minutes for Town’s first-choice right-back, with some threatening moments late on as he got beyond his man to cross.

Matt Healy (for Harper, 81)

Ten more valuable minutes for a young player who, like so many others, will have benefitted greatly from his experiences this summer.

Toto Nsiala (for Woolfenden, 81)

The weekend’s skipper got just a few minutes here but still put himself about. It will be interesting to see if he starts at the weekend.