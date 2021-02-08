'I feel I've got a part to play this season... I've got at least a couple of years left' - Skuse on his return from injury

Published: 4:06 PM February 8, 2021 Updated: 6:54 PM February 8, 2021

Cole Skuse hasn't played all season with a knee injury and doesn't appear close to a comeback. Should Ipswich Town have deregistered him to free up more funds to use during the January transfer window? Photo: Ross Halls - Credit: Archant

Cole Skuse feels he still has a part to play for Ipswich Town this season and stressed he is not thinking about retirement as he edges closer to a playing return.

The veteran midfielder hasn’t kicked a ball in competition action during the campaign to date, having suffered a freak knee injury in training which ultimately needed an operation.

He’s back working with the club’s fitness staff now and, without being able to put a timeframe on his return, feels he’s getting closer to match action.

He also stressed he is not thinking about retirement and is aiming to play on for at least two more seasons.

Ipswich Town's Cole Skuse closes down Kwame Poku of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL - Credit: Richard Blaxall

“I’m feeling really good,” Skuse told the Club website. “Pandemic aside, it’s been challenging with the injury because it’s a period in my career that I’ve never gone through before.



“It was a freak injury in the sense that we were doing some shape training and I took a slip and an awkward fall and I sat through my knee really awkwardly.



“I sat out of that session, but tried to carry on for a couple more weeks after, but I had to dip in and out of sessions as it (knee) kept swelling up.



“I then went for an operation,” Cole added. “I expected it to be a small routine operation, but it ended up being a lot more than any of us anticipated, and it’s now been four months.



“It’s the longest injury in my career by quite some way. In the past when I’ve had injuries that have seemed quite serious and substantial, I’ve always come back quite quickly.

Ipswich Town vice-captain Cole Skuse has joined the staff at St Joseph's College. Picture: ST JOSEPH'S COLLEGE - Credit: Archant

“Whereas this one, I had to follow the book with the repair, but I can see the finishing line now.”



Skuse continued: “I’m back on the grass, running and doing multi-directional work with Walshy (Tom Walsh, fitness coach) – without putting a timeframe on it, it’s nearing completion and then I’ll be looking to get back training with the lads.



“Even doing the individual work with Walshy next to the lads who are training makes you feel so much closer.



“I feel I’ve got a part to play this season and from my own personal point of view, I want to play on for at least another couple of years.”

Skuse is one of an army of Ipswich Town players who is out of contract this summer. He's also preparing for life after football, having recently started a coaching role at St Joseph's College in Ipswich.