'I'll get an apology tomorrow' - Stanley boss frustrated after Blues win

Match reaction

Manager John Coleman on the phone before the game at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman was left rueing decisions he felt went against his side on Saturday.

Stanley lost 2-0 to two late Ipswich Town goals at the Wham Stadium, the Lancashire side slipping to 18th in the table.

Coleman felt there was a foul in the build-up to Town’s second goal and, although pleased with his team’s overall performance, was left frustrated that referee Anthony Backhouse hadn’t given a foul against Town early in the move.

“I thought we were very good, defended really well against one of the top sides in the league, stifled to them to not many chances,” he told his club’s official website.

“They scored from a set play, I’d have scored the second goal when we haven’t had a free-kick on the edge of the box, it’s just barmy.

“I’ll get an apology tomorrow but it won’t stop the hurt of getting beaten 2-0 because we were still in the game at 1-0.

Conor Chaplin celebrates the second Ipswich goal at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“It was a free-kick for us on the edge of the box. Instead of us having a shot, it’s in our net.

“Alright, we should defend it better and the deflection’s a little bit harsh on us, but I don’t think we deserved to lose the game today.

“We had the first 20 minutes, then they took control and then we got on top of them in the second half.

“We looked a little bit ragged after they scored as we were trying to chase the game but I’d love to be in the position to put on the strikers they put on.

Tyreece John-Jules slides into a challenge at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“Unfortunately, we’ve got players injured, we put our go-to striker on (Korede Adedoyin) and he lasted two minutes.

“When things go bad, they just go worse. We’ve got to patch ourselves up, we’ve got a big game on Tuesday (at Forest Green Rovers).”

Coleman added: “I wish we got fouls that the other team get because it’s just a reoccurring theme now, it’s been happening for years.

“I’ll get the apology tomorrow, I know I’ll get the apology tomorrow. Our player kicks the ball, you’ve only got to look at which way the ball goes.

“Our player kicks the ball, he kicks his ankle. That’s the disappointing thing. I just wish we were treated the same as every other team.

“It’s probably bad luck that we’re not, but we never get the rub of the green with the decisions.”