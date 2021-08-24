Former Town striker Wickham on trial with Championship club

Published: 9:59 AM August 24, 2021

Former Ipswich Town striker Connor Wickham is training with Preston North End as he bids to find a new club.

Wickham, now 28, is a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season and is yet to be fixed up this summer.

Injuries have ravaged his career in recent years, restricting him to just 33 league appearances over the last four years, but North End have taken him on trial with a view to offering a contract.

"He's in and he's training," Preston boss Frankie McAvoy told BBC Radio Lancashire:

Connor Wickham burst onto the scene at Ipswich as a teenager - Credit: PA

"He's not played a lot of games. We need to look at him, see how he does and see if he can come and do a role here.

"If he can then we'll look to sign him. If we don't then we'll be honest with him."

Wickham burst onto the scene at Ipswich as a 16-year-old, making his debut in April 2009, and went on to play 72 games for the club over the next two seasons, scoring 15 goals.

He then joined Sunderland for a fee of around £8million, but was loaned out by the Black Cats three times - twice to Sheffield Wednesday and once to Leeds - before joining Palace in 2015.

He has been linked with a return to Portman Road on a number of occasions, most-recently when former boss Paul Lambert revealed he had made an ambitious loan approach during the January transfer window in 2020, only for the move not to be financially viable.

“We couldn’t get one,” Lambert said, when asked about Town’s failed attempts to sign a striker during the January window. “We tried for a lot of guys. I enquired about the lad Connor Wickham, who was here. Dear oh dear, we couldn’t get anyone in.

“The ones I did go for, to help the guys, incredible, we don’t have the money to go and do it.

“I enquired about him, Lee (O'Neill, general manager of football operations) spoke to the agent, but the money was… wow.

“It wasn’t just him I looked at, there were a few guys a looked at but the level was incredibly high.

“It’s not realistic, we just felt we need a little bit of help in certain areas to try and get us through it but it just never materialised.”

Wickham has made 248 professional appearances, scoring 52 goals.