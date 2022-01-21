Ex Town striker Wickham links back up with Manning at MK Dons

Former Ipswich Town striker Connor Wickham has signed for League One club MK Dons.

Wickham, who burst on the scene as a 16-year-old at Town before making a big money move to Sunderland, has seen his promising career ravaged by injuries over recent years.

Released by Crystal Palace last summer, he joined Championship club Preston on a short-term deal in September but departed earlier this month having made just one sub appearance.

Now the 28-year-old has signed for MK Dons until the end of the season.

“This is a great opportunity for me and one I couldn’t say no to,” said Wickham.

“Me and the Gaffer (Liam Manning) go way back – he was one of my first coaches – and I have a few other connections here but, ultimately, this a chance for me to join a great club with huge potential and hopefully I can become a good addition to our push in the second half of the season.

“There is a great dressing room here and the manager has a good idea for where he wants to go with this team. I want to be a part of that journey and hopefully there’s an exciting few months to come for all of us.”

MK Dons' sporting director Liam Sweeting said: “Connor is somebody I know personally from my time at Crystal Palace, while he worked under Liam Manning during his academy days at Ipswich Town.

“We invited him to train with us following his departure from Preston North End and he has since expressed a real desire to sign on here at MK Dons and contribute towards our goals in the second half of this season.

“He certainly provides us with a different option in attack while his experience from playing, and scoring, at the highest level will certainly be of benefit to us in the important few months ahead.”

Manning, whose side are due to host Ipswich on February 12, said: “Connor is a player I have coached previously and I am looking forward to working with him again here at MK Dons.

“I can’t speak highly enough of his character, first and foremost, while he has also proven, throughout is career, what a top player he can be. He will certainly bolster our squad, on and off the pitch, for the remainder of the season.”