News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Ex Town striker Wickham links back up with Manning at MK Dons

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 5:34 PM January 21, 2022
Connor Wickham has signed for MK Dons

Connor Wickham (centre), pictured alongside MK Dons manager Liam Manning (right) and Sporting Director Liam Sweeting (left). Photo: MK Dons FC - Credit: MK Dons

Former Ipswich Town striker Connor Wickham has signed for League One club MK Dons.

Wickham, who burst on the scene as a 16-year-old at Town before making a big money move to Sunderland, has seen his promising career ravaged by injuries over recent years.

Released by Crystal Palace last summer, he joined Championship club Preston on a short-term deal in September but departed earlier this month having made just one sub appearance.

Now the 28-year-old has signed for MK Dons until the end of the season.

“This is a great opportunity for me and one I couldn’t say no to,” said Wickham.

“Me and the Gaffer (Liam Manning) go way back – he was one of my first coaches – and I have a few other connections here but, ultimately, this a chance for me to join a great club with huge potential and hopefully I can become a good addition to our push in the second half of the season.

“There is a great dressing room here and the manager has a good idea for where he wants to go with this team. I want to be a part of that journey and hopefully there’s an exciting few months to come for all of us.”

Most Read

  1. 1 New cafe toasts successful first week
  2. 2 Patrols 'throughout the night' following dispersal order in Suffolk town
  3. 3 'Versatile, hungry, athletic and technical' - McKenna on new signing Bakinson
  1. 4 Young driver crashes car just a week after passing
  2. 5 Police warning after Suffolk driver speeds at 126mph
  3. 6 New state-of-the-art army attack helicopters undergo testing in Suffolk
  4. 7 Thatch roof of cottage 'fully alight' in village near Needham Market
  5. 8 'Dream come true': Excitement as new salon opens in Woodbridge
  6. 9 Harper and El Mizouni made available for loan
  7. 10 Village hall treasurer jailed after stealing cash to help his business

MK Dons' sporting director Liam Sweeting said: “Connor is somebody I know personally from my time at Crystal Palace, while he worked under Liam Manning during his academy days at Ipswich Town.

“We invited him to train with us following his departure from Preston North End and he has since expressed a real desire to sign on here at MK Dons and contribute towards our goals in the second half of this season.

“He certainly provides us with a different option in attack while his experience from playing, and scoring, at the highest level will certainly be of benefit to us in the important few months ahead.”

Manning, whose side are due to host Ipswich on February 12, said: “Connor is a player I have coached previously and I am looking forward to working with him again here at MK Dons.

“I can’t speak highly enough of his character, first and foremost, while he has also proven, throughout is career, what a top player he can be. He will certainly bolster our squad, on and off the pitch, for the remainder of the season.”

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police attend the scene of a road traffic collision on the A1088 near Elmswell. Picture: Sarah Lucy

A14 | Updated

Road near A14 closed after 'serious' two-vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The new Tim Hortons is opening in Ipswich later this week 

Suffolk Live News

First look inside Ipswich's new Tim Hortons ahead of opening

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
There was also flooding reported in Southwold

Flood alert issued for parts of Suffolk coastline

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 26-07-2020 of Colchester manager Hayden Mullins. Colchester boss Hayden Mullins is

Football

Colchester sack Mullins as ex-Town defender takes interim charge of U's

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon