'He always gets the best out of his players' - Chaplin on his Cook reunion

Published: 5:26 PM July 28, 2021

Conor Chaplin is excited to be working with Paul Cook once again - Credit: ITFC

The chance to work with Paul Cook for a second time played a big part in convincing Conor Chaplin a move to Ipswich Town was the right one for him.

The 24-year-old has dropped back into League One from the Championship to join the Blues from Barnsley, signing a three-year deal for a fee understood to be in the region of £750,000.

Chaplin worked under Cook as a teenager at Portsmouth, where he helped the Fratton Park club win the League Two title in 2017, with the new blue pleased to be reunited with his old boss.

“We had a really good time together at Portsmouth and always got on well when we worked together,” Chaplin said.

New Ipswich Town signings Conor Chaplin and George Edmundson, pictured at Colchester - Credit: ITFC

“We have stayed in touch and he is someone I really enjoyed playing for. He always gets the best out of his players and I like his style of play as well.

“I’d like to think I can contribute goals and assists, making the right passes and help the team go in the right direction.”

On the decision to drop down a division, Chaplin said: “To drop down a division, the ambition of the club was something that really excited me. I don’t really want to play in League One longer than I have to, I’ve obviously had that experience in the Championship, which has made me hungry to play more there, to stay there.

“That’s what I want coming here, ambition from the club that matches the ambition that I’ve got, so that’s something I can’t wait to working hard towards and make happen.

“Obviously from the outside it looks silly dropping from the Championship to League One, but first and foremost this is a massive football club and I know the ambition having spoken to people at the football club. The ambition that’s here is exciting and that’s something that really excites me.

“As a player you always want to play in good teams, you always want to play in teams that are ambitious and want to go places, so that’s something which really drew me to the club, along with the manager as well.”

When mulling over his move to Suffolk, Chaplin spoke to close friend and former Portsmouth team-mate Adam Webster, with the Brighton defender spending two seasons at Portman Road earlier in his career.

“He spoke very complimentary about the club and the area as well. He said he loved living around here," Chaplin said.

“He only had good things to say about the club really. He spoke about the professionalism of the staff that were here and the way the club went about things and that’s big for me as well.”