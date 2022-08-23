'Not a single bad egg in the group' - Chaplin on 'settled' Town

News

Conor Chaplin says Ipswich Town are a far more settled unit this season - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town star Conor Chaplin says the high-flying Blues are a much more settled unit this campaign - and praised the 'brilliant additions' brought to the club over the summer.

Town are sitting pretty atop League One after the first five games of the season, having won their last four matches in a row, something which hasn't happened for nearly three years.

It comes after a summer of considered, targeted recruitment - the Blues adding seven players so far in this window, a stark contrast to the frenzied signings of 19 new faces a year ago.

And Chaplin, who's netted twice in Town's fast start, said things are very different in Suffolk now, a year after Paul Cook's infamous 'Demolition Man' summer.

Chaplin celebrates a goal with his team-mates - he says there are no bad eggs in the group - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“The new guys are settling in very well and I think it’s a good group to settle into," he explained. "I think – no, I know – that everyone is welcoming and there isn’t a single bad egg in the group.

"We all get on really well with each other and the new lads have fitted into that.

“They have all the usual things to sort out, like finding somewhere to live, but in terms of joining the group they have been fantastic and I see them all as brilliant additions.

“Last year I was one of the 19 new signings and we all wanted to get out of our hotels and into our own places as quickly as possible.

“I can only speak for myself but I am a lot more settled now than I was when I first came to the club, that’s for sure.”

Sam Morsy shooting in the build up to the Kayden Jackson goal during the second half at Shrewsbury Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Skipper Sam Morsy echoed Chaplin's thoughts, and stressed that the feelgood factor around the club now has everyone pulling in the same direction.

"This is a new journey now," he said. "Coming in late last season wasn't what everybody wanted to do, but when you have such a big influx of players, it's very tough to do something.

"If that was a model which worked, Man City would do it every year - they'd get rid of everyone, bring in 19 new players and they'd win the league every year.

"It doesn't work like that. But now what we do have is something where everyone is happy, the club's happy, we're moving in a good direction.

"In and around the training ground, on matchday, you can feel the energy, the togetherness - and it's going to stand us in good stead for the season."