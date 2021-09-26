Chaplin delighted to see Town show their 'personality' in late comeback

Published: 10:00 AM September 26, 2021

Ipswich Town goalscorer Conor Chaplin says he was delighted to see his side show their 'personality' as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday yesterday.

Chaplin was in the right place at the right time to turn home Scott Fraser's pass seven yards out, after Macauley Bonne picked the pocket of Sheffield Wednesday keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the 90th minute.

It wasn't the home win Town fans are still waiting for, but it was at least a game salvaged.

"I think a point is the least we deserved in terms of chances," he said.

"For a new team to show personality and going to the end is something we want to have in our personality trait, it's something we want to be known for.

"It's not going to be easy, like today, you are going to be behind, you are going to need goals, moments. Now we must try and build on that Tuesday.

"I know the gaffer has said it that it's going to take time, it won't be a quick fix. In terms of players' perspective, playing with new players, it's not just one new person coming into a new team, it's a bit easier like that, but a whole new team, you need time to gel, time to understand how each other plays."

Chaplin's equaliser was his first for Town and in rather bizarre circumstances, as Bonne nicked the ball away from Peacock-Farrell, held the Owls' keeper off, passed it to Fraser, who slid it in to Chaplin to fire home.

"Yes, it was a strange one, but they are the savvy things you try and do as a striker," he said.

"Talking to Macauley after the game, we've probably tried to do that a few times in our careers, and it never happens because the keeper looks behind or gets told. So, for it to come off was important today.

"For me, it's massive, getting that first goal. The first I think is the most important one, to keep waiting and waiting is never very nice. So, to get off the mark is good.

"I've had a slow start to the season with injury, a bit frustrating. I love football, so it's horrible to be on the sidelines watching the lads go to away games, training, so it's something I'm delighted about. My family was here as well, so that makes it more special."

So, what is Chaplin's best position, does he feel?

"I'm happy just playing," he said.

"I'll play centre half if asked to. Anywhere, I love to play football. I just want to get this club up the divisions, that's my main target.

"The quality in the squad is astonishing. The quality of this squad is probably one of the highest I've been involved in. I've been in the Championship for two years and this has probably been the highest quality of squad I've ever been in. We need to show it on the pitch."

Town and Chaplin's attentions now turn to Doncaster on Tuesday night. They were beaten in the 90th minute at Plymouth yesterday.

"Doncaster have really good players, I know a few of them," Chaplin said.

"It won't be an easy game. Teams come to our place and raise their game, we know that. It's not a surprise to us anymore.

"You are playing for a big club you have got to expect that. You have got to rise to it."

