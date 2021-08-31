'His quality in the final third is a given' - Cook and Ashton share Celina excitement

Published: 9:45 AM August 31, 2021 Updated: 9:51 AM August 31, 2021

Paul Cook and Mark Ashton can't wait to see what top summer transfer target Bersant Celina can do in an Ipswich Town shirt.

The Blues have been tracking their former loanee all summer and, after much persistence, have now concluded a loan deal which brings the Kosovo international back to Portman Road for another season.

He adds to an attacking midfield unit already including Kyle Edwards, Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin, Scott Fraser, Sone Aluko and Louie Barry, adding further quality to Cook's side as Town look to truly get their league season up and running.

Ipswich Town have signed Bersant Celina on loan - Credit: Steve Waller

"Bersant has been here before and his quality in the final third is a given," Cook said.

"Bersant’s quality is there for all to see and he doesn’t need a lot of explaining to Ipswich fans from me.

"He’s got really good technique, he’s got great pace and he’s an international footballer. We’re absolutely delighted that he has come back to Ipswich Town Football Club."

Town CEO Ashton added: "We're delighted to finally be able to welcome Bersant back to Portman Road.

"He is a player that we have been pursuing since the beginning of the transfer window.

"Our supporters will know about the quality that Bersant brings and we cannot wait to see him back in the Town colours very soon."