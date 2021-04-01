'The club will be making announcements' - Cook on Huws and Thomas

Published: 10:37 AM April 1, 2021

Luke Thomas has made just five appearances for Ipswich Town since joining on loan from Barnsley. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.ste

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook says the club will be 'making announcements' on the futures of duo Emyr Huws and Luke Thomas in due course.

Midfielder Huws, 27, hasn't featured in the matchday squad for the last 15 games and is rapidly coming towards the end of his four-year contract.

Winger Thomas, 22, has played just five times for the club since joining on loan from Championship club Barnsley in January, his last appearance being in the goalless home draw against Northampton back on February 16.

Asked about the duo, Cook said: “I’m sure the club will be making announcements on these guys, so I’ll leave that to the club if that’s okay.

“Luke’s a different sort of situation. He’s had some personal issues that had to be dealt with away from football. We certainly wish Luke well.

“Emyr’s is a different situation to Luke’s, so I’ll let the club out something out on that one."

Emyr Huws has made just 30 starts for Ipswich Town since signing a four-year contract in 2017. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

With 13 senior players set to be out of contract this summer, Cook said last week that he would like to start negotiations with some of them sooner rather than later.

Asked if there was any update on that, the Blues boss said: “Again, I fully understand the job you have to do and the questions you have to ask. I get it.





“But for me, we’ve got 10 games to try and get in these play-offs. If you look around the play-offs, every team is stuttering aren’t they?

“The contractual issues will always be a good debate. I don’t like players being out of contract, I have to tell you that.

“The brutal reality is what we’ve served up over six games, including myself, has not been good enough for this football club.

“So the contractual situation will probably stay as it is until the end of the season."