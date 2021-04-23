Cook on Ashton's appointment and Bristol City being 'a club to emulate'

Published: 11:26 AM April 23, 2021

Mark Ashton will start his role as Ipswich Town's new CEO at the start of June. - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook can't wait to start working with incoming chief executive Mark Ashton.

Ashton has spent the last five-and-a-half years at Bristol City, but 2019's Championship CEO of the Year has been persuaded by his long-term mentor Michael O'Leary to drop down to League One and drive an ambitious project under the club's new American owners.





"I’m sure our fans are all waiting for our first signing, our second signing and the statements we make in the transfer market," said Cook, speaking ahead of tomorrow's home clash with AFC Wimbledon.

“We’ve got Mark Ashton’s situation over at Bristol City. Mark’s been an amazing servant over a period of time over there, he’s galvanised Bristol City with training facilities, stadium infrastructure, club infrastructure.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook. Photo: Pagepix - Credit: Pagepix

“I spoke about Bristol City, well before Mark Ashton was coming over here, as a club that I’ve always looked at and wanted to emulate when I was at Wigan.

“That infrastructure and going to the stadium on a matchday can only be supported when you’re team’s good though. All the infrastructure in the world is great, but if you’re team’s not very good it doesn't mean a carrot.

“So I can’t wait for Mark to come across, to sit down with him and to go through the plans properly about what he wants, what I want. Can we guide the club together with a lot of help from other people, whoever they may be?

“Again guys, that’s for tomorrow. I'm sure Mark’s going through a difficult period over there because Bristol City has been the only thing in his life for a period of time and that can be tough for everyone."