'Lads have different levels of where they are' - Cook on Norwood and Barry

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook didn't want to be drawn on the futures of out-of-favour duo James Norwood and Louie Barry.

Norwood, who the EADT and Ipswich Star understands has been placed on the transfer list, scored as the Under-23s won 4-1 at Watford on Tuesday.

Aston Villa loanee Barry also wasn't part of the 18-man squad for Wednesday night's Papa John's Trophy exit at the hands of Arsenal U21s.

Ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup second round home tie with League Two club Barrow, Cook was asked if there was any way back into the first team for Norwood.

“I’m not going to be answering questions on players individually," said the Blues boss.

"We’ve got a strong squad, lads all have different levels of where they are in the squad."

Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry has had limited game time during his time at Ipswich Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

On Barry, who has been limited to four starts and two sub appearances so far, Cook said: “As much as I’d love to, I can’t answer questions on all the players all the time. It’s just not right.

"Louie is part of a squad. I can’t physically pick every player.

“You haven’t asked why Samy Morsy wasn’t playing (against Arsenal U21s)."

When it was put to Cook that's because Morsy plays every week in the league, he added: “You are searching for a story that I can’t give you! I’m not going to speak about every player."