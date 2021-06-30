Cook: We're looking to bring quality into the club

Published: 8:00 PM June 30, 2021

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook says he is delighted with the transfer business the club has done so far this summer.

The Blues boss vowed to be 'demolition man' towards the back end of last season's disappointing ninth place League One finish and has been true to his word.

Already, 20 first team players have departed and more look set to follow with the likes of Flynn Downes, Kayden Jackson and Myles Kenlock all starting pre-season in the Under-23s.

Six players have been signed thus far - goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, right-sided player Wes Burns, left-sided player Matt Penney, midfielder Lee Evans, box-to-box man Rekeem Harper and striker Macauley Bonne - again, with more set to follow.

"There may have been some concerns from the supporters following the drastic action at the end of last season, but we are starting to build a new team and that can be a slow process," Cook told the club website.

"We're looking to bring quality into the club and I am really delighted with what we have done so far.

"We were in a difficult position with where we finished last season, so naturally there was unhappiness around the club. Going forward, though, I think the supporters will be pleased to hear that we are going through every detail in terms of recruitment.

"To make a good team you need a mix of experience, youth, energy, goals - there are a lot of factors.

"We've had meetings with the board and Mark Ashton (chief executive) and we are aligned in what we want to do.

"Everyone wants the best for the club and we're working on what is required to take us forward.

"We've returned for pre-season now which is great, and we want to see the players integrating and gelling because we will need that after a lot of change. The first few days of pre-season have been exciting."





IPSWICH TOWN TRANSFER WINDOW SO FAR

IN (6): Wes Burns (Fleetwood, undisc), Lee Evans (Wigan, free), Rekeem Harper (West Brom, undisc), Macauley Bonne (QPR, loan), Vaclav Hladky (Salford City, undisc), Matt Penney (Sheff Weds, free).

OUT (14): Andre Dozzell (QPR, £1m), Luke Chambers (Colchester, free), Gwion Edwards (Wigan, free), Cole Skuse (Colchester, free), James Wilson (Plymouth, free), David Cornell (contract terminated), Freddie Sears (Colchester, free), Alan Judge (Colchester, free), Oli Hawkins (Mansfield, undisc), Jack Lankester (Cambridge Utd, undisc), Aaron Drinan (Leyton Orient, undisc), Stephen Ward, Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam (all released).

LOANS EXPIRED (6): Mark McGuinness, Luke Matheson, Josh Harrop, Keanan Bennetts, Luke Thomas, Troy Parrott.