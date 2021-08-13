Cook gives transfer update ahead of Burton trip

Published: 9:45 AM August 13, 2021

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook says he '100%' expects to sign more players before the transfer window closes.

The Blues boss has overseen a major squad overhaul since last season's ninth-place finish, with more than 20 players exiting and 14 having been signed so far.

Louie Barry and Sone Aluko arrived last Friday, Kyle Edwards and Hayden Coulson followed on Monday, with Flynn Downes leaving for Swansea on Tuesday.

Reinforcements are still required at centre-back and centre-midfield, with a move for Welsh international Joe Morrell not successful this week.

"Our pursuit of putting the squad together has been non-stop since the end of last season," said Cook, whose team will train at St George's Park today ahead of tomorrow's match at Burton Albion.

"In periods where you go three, four, five, six days without signing anybody it doesn't mean you're not trying! I think Mark Ashton will have earnt a well-deserved rest after the window closes, if that's possible, because he's been active every single day.

"Sometimes things go your way and sometimes things don't go your way. We just keep going. We're trying to be as professional as we can be. We're trying to make decisions every day.

"Do I expect more players to come through the door? Yes - 100% We've got areas of the pitch that we need to be stronger in. That's an ongoing process.

"The squad is not finished off. We've seen three lads leave in (Andre) Dozzell, (Liam) Gibbs and Downes. People don't really want to publicise when you're selling players, they only speak about when you buy them - that's just football.

"We've bought players, we've brought frees in, loans and it's a whole new squad that's coming together. That process is still ongoing.

"That process will carry on after the transfer window shutting. Big clubs are always actively looking to improve and Ipswich Town now is, and always has been, a big club. Off the pitch we must try and progress alongside on the pitch.

"We can't be trying to sign players every window to try and gain success. That's the way towards the mad house. We're trying to put building blocks in place that will last a long time.

"We're just continually trying to put a squad together where we can say 'right, that's us now, let the wind get behind our sail and let's start going for it'."

Asked if any players will go out on loan, Cook replied: "You're asking me a million different questions about squads and stuff. We just want to focus on Burton Albion at the minute. Issues get spoken about too much. We've got one focus at the minute and that's Burton Albion tomorrow."