Morsy and Edwards both available for visit of Doncaster

Published: 12:32 PM September 27, 2021 Updated: 12:34 PM September 27, 2021

Having played against West Ham U21s in the Papa John's Trophy, Sam Morsy could make his Ipswich Town league debut tonight. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook says Sam Morsy is a 'massive addition' to his squad for tomorrow night's home game against Doncaster Rovers (7.45pm).

Experienced midfielder Morsy, an eye-catching deadline day sign from Championship club Middlesbrough, is finally able to make his league debut for the Blues after serving a three-game suspension.

"Samy is always champing at the bit," said Cook, when asked about the 30-year-old Egyptian international.

"He's a really good lad. He's captained the clubs I've been with him at (Chesterfield and Wigan). I know Samy inside out and Samy knows me inside out.

Sam Morsy (right) is likely to be Ipswich Town captain. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

"He's a competitor, he's a winner and he'll want to win desperately for Ipswich Town Football Club. He's a massive addition to the squad.

"I think Kyle Edwards will be available too (following a four game injury absence), as well as Toto Nsiala (having missed the last nine). So we are getting stronger now.

"Lads are getting games under their belts and the squad is growing, which is great for everyone."

The Blues are still searching for their first home victory of the campaign following Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

Doncaster arrive in Suffolk bottom of the League One table having lost six of of their opening eight league games, scoring just four times in the process.

Paul Cook says Kyle Edwards is available again following a four-game injury absence. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

"Doncaster have lost the majority of their games by an odd goal," said Cook.

"There's nothing in the games at this level and Doncaster Rovers have got some very good players. They'll be a big threat here.

"Hopefully our crowd can turn up again and get behind us as well as they have been in every game so far and hopefully we can get that elusive first win at Portman Road.

"We won't be taking them lightly though because there's no such thing as an easy game."

He added: "I just think supporters want to see signs we are getting better. When they left the ground after the Bolton game (5-2 home loss) the signs were probably that we were getting worse. I don't mind saying that because I agreed with them.

"I think, after Lincoln (1-0 away win) and Sheff Wed, everyone has seen the solidity of the team is a lot, lot better. We don't give up many chances and we've got a goal threat in the team.

"If we can keep maximising what we're good at, and get better at what we're not so good at, we'll be able to put a run together that will enable us to get to where we want to be."