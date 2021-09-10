Cook undecided whether to hand 'defensive rock' Morsy the Ipswich Town armband

Published: 10:20 AM September 10, 2021 Updated: 10:22 AM September 10, 2021

Paul Cook says he has yet to decide whether or not new signing Sam Morsy will be his Ipswich Town captain.

The 29-year-old became the Blues’ 19th and final signing of a hectic transfer window, following his arrival on deadline day, reuniting him with a manager he won promotions with at both Chesterfield and Wigan.

He wore the armband at both of those clubs and is widely expected to take over the club captaincy at Portman Road, with Lee Evans having led the side during the opening month of the season.

Cook, though, has stressed he has yet to make that decision at a time when Morsy is suspended for the next three League One games.

"We’ve not yet made that decision yet,” he said.

“That’s something we will decide over the next few weeks. We’ve been sourcing players non-stop this summer and players like George Edmundson have been brought in to be a leader – he’s a man, he’s aggressive by nature and a really good lad.

“We now have options for captaincy and different things. Now the window is shut, things will take care of themselves over the next few weeks.

“Lee Evans will captain the team (against Bolton) like he has since the season started.”

Discussing Morsy further, Cook said: “I don’t want to be critical of anything we’ve done over the five games because when you’re brand new you do things that brand new teams do.

“We’ve scored some fantastic goals and at times have been very pleasing on the eye. But we’ve also made some ridiculous mistakes along the way.

“The reality is with the lads coming in, certainly in Morsy’s case, is that he’s vastly experienced, has won multiple promotions, has played at a very high level and is an international footballer.

“He’ll be a defensive rock for us and is an absolute character of a man. He’s captained all my teams where we’ve been together – Chesterfield for three years and then Wigan for three years – and he knows what I want every day and delivers every day.”

Though he is suspended for the next three League One games, following a red card in his final Middlesbrough appearance, Morsy is eligible to make his Town debut in the Papa John’s Trophy clash with West Ham’s Under 21s on Tuesday night.

Cook has confirmed the Egypt international will start the game as part of a ‘strong’ Ipswich side.