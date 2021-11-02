'We're on a rollercoaster ride' - Cook on 4-1 win at Wycombe

Ipswich Manager Paul Cook at Adams Park for the match against Wycombe. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook says he hopes supporters are enjoying the rollercoaster ride following tonight's superb 4-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers.

The Blues went behind and were on the back foot against a high-flying Chairboys side that had won their previous eight league matches at Adams Park.

Bersant Celina levelled things up with a deflected strike though, Macauley Bonne and Wes Burns made it 3-1 after the restart and, after weathering a storm, Celina ran clear to send 1,800 away fans delirious.

"Wycombe are a very, very strong team here, they put you under ridiculous pressure and we knew the first 10/15 minutes would be difficult," said Cook, whose side have moved up to ninth in the League One table.

Ipswich celebrate Bersant Celina's second score with the fans at Adams Park. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"But then we had to impose our style on the game and I felt we did that really well. I thought some of our passing, the way we changed play and opened them up was really good and I thought we deservedly equalised.

"Those supporters, you can't disappoint them. You've got to score to make the roof come off and we did that."

He continued: "Let's just take one game at a time. We've been good at taking two steps back, haven't we? We'll enjoy tonight and keep working hard.

"When you've managed as long as I have you try to stay on an even keel. Especially when we are learning as we are.

Wes Burns celebrates his second half goal at Adams Park against Wycombe. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"Our supporters just want to see signs that we're going to be good. I think they saw that tonight.

"I'm just so happy for them. Some of them will have been in work since four, five o'clock in the morning, they travel across in hope and then the first goal goes against us.

"The best performances are when you can come from behind and win, especially at grounds like this. It's great for everyone's confidence and belief, but it's just a small step.

"You have to make mistakes to learn. Unfortunately, our mistakes have been really costing us. Today, at the stages of the game, we were there as men to stand up and be counted.

Wes Burns celebrates his second half goal with Macauley Bonne at Adams Park against Wycombe. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"We carry a goal threat, but we know we have to be more defensively solid. We came under more pressure tonight than we've done in the majority of games but we looked quite solid, so I'm really pleased."

Cook, whose side now have cup games against Oldham and Colchester before facing a run of league games against Oxford United, Sunderland and Rotherham, added: "We're 16 league games in. If you look at our back four tonight, again, we're putting lads out there who haven't played. It's madness some of the stuff we're doing.

"We're on a rollercoaster ride. Our supporters have had disappointments this year, but we've also had a couple of really big highs. We've got to make sure we continue with the big highs."

Ipswich Lee Evans and Macauley Bonne players celebrate the 4-1 win on the final whistle at Adams Park. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd



